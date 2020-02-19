The Saline County Library is hosting its first Jigsaw Puzzle Showdown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Herzfeld Library, 1800 Smithers Drive in Benton.
Teams may register in two brackets. Three or four people to a team will compete to finish a 1,000-piece puzzle. One or two people to a team will compete to finish a 500-piece puzzle.
Anyone signing as singles are agreeing to compete as a team of one against teams of two. Three person teams will compete against teams of four.
At 10 a.m., a library staff member will ensure all teams have the same set-up at each table. The staff member will give the signal to begin, at which time teams will open their puzzles and begin putting the puzzle together in any way they deem appropriate.
Snacks and water will be available throughout the competition. There will be no official breaks, but team members can choose to leave the table at any time while the competition continues.
When a team is done, they will signal the library staff member for a final determination. A grand prize will be given to the winning team in each category.
A door prize of a handcrafted puzzle table will be given away to one lucky participant during the competition.
Late teams will still be allowed to participate, but will not be given any extra time. Registration will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
For more information, including other events and hours for both locations, or to register for the Jigsaw Puzzle Showdown, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org, call 501-778-4766 or visit the Facebook page.