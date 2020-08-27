As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Saline County Library will be keeping all programming virtual for the fall.
Beginning in September, there will be weekly programs for each age group with a mixture of Facebook live and recorded video programs, as well as private Zoom calls to allow children and their families to interact with the librarians.
Program times will vary to allow both homeschool and public school students to participate in the various programs ranging from homework help and art classes to gaming programs and theatre training.
Adults will also be able to enjoy both informational and entertaining programs. Along with the popular trivia nights and game shows, the library plans to have guest programmers who will be doing author visits and showing how to repair household appliances. Local business professionals will be joining the library for Table Talk to discuss changes that have had to take place as a result of COVID-19.
Some programs will require registration to get the Zoom link; participants can register on our calendar at www.SalineCounty.LibraryCalendar.com. Special fall programs will be added each month. The full schedule is as follows:
All Ages
Astronomy for Everyone on Zoom – 3 p.m. Sept. 23
Ages 5 and under
“I Like Me!” Storytime with Mrs. Sara on Facebook – 10:30 a.m. Mondays
Loose Parts Play on Facebook – 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays
Storytime on Zoom (Registration Required) – 10:30 a.m.Tuesdays
Rhythms and Rhymes on Facebook – 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
Ages 6-8
Children’s Homeschool V.I.P. on Zoom (Registration Required) – 10 a.m. Wednesdays
Grades K-3
Elementary Homework Help on Zoom (Registration Required) – 4:30 p.m. Mondays and 2 p.m. Thursdays
Cuentos y Cánticos on Facebook – 10:30 a.m. Fridays
Ages 8-12
Drama Zoom on Zoom (Registration Required) – 4 p.m. Tuesdays
Grades 4-7
Tweens Read Book Club on Zoom (Registration Required) – 11 a.m. Third Thursday
Ages 9-18
Homeschool Creative Writing on Zoom (Registration Required) – 11 a.m. Mondays
Homeschool Art on Zoom (Registration Required) – 11 a.m. Wednesdays
SCL Theatre: The Rising Star Players on Zoom (Registration Required) – 10 a.m. Fridays
Ages 13-18
Teen Minecraft Club on Discord (Registration Required) – 4 p.m. Mondays
Tuesday Teens on Discord (Registration Required) – 4 p.m. Tuesdays
Dungeons and Dragons on Discord (Registration Required) – 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. Thursdays
Teen Gaming on Discord (Registration Required) – 4 p.m. Thursdays
English Language Class on Zoom (Registration Required) – 7 p.m. Thursdays
Ages 18 +
DIY/Upcycling on Facebook – 2 p.m. Mondays
Active Minds on Zoom – 7 p.m. Tuesdays
Sept. 1 – Space Exploration
Sept. 8 – All About Beer
Sept. 15 – Climate Change
Sept. 22 – Ben Franklin
Sept. 29 – American West
Cooking with Chef Cheryl on Facebook LIVE – 6:30 p.m. First Thursday
English Language Class on Zoom (Registration Required) – 7 p.m. Thursdays
Fix It with Harrison on Facebook – 2 p.m. Fridays
Table Talk on Facebook LIVE – 8:30 p.m. First and third Friday
Trivia on Facebook LIVE – 8:30 p.m. Second Friday
Game Show on Facebook LIVE – 8:30 p.m. Fourth Friday
Cooking with a Librarian on Facebook – 2 p.m. Saturdays
Jamilla Counts on Facebook – 7 p.m. Sept. 9
Taekwondo on Facebook LIVE – 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11
Stamping and Scrapbooking on Facebook – 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12
Beginning Upholstery with Bev on Facebook – 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16
The Saline County Library has posted full schedules with descriptions, as well as links to register, on its Facebook page and website. All Facebook programs will remain on its Facebook and Youtube channels, unless otherwise stated, so patrons may watch the program at their leisure. The library encourages attendance on its LIVE Facebook videos so that watchers can join in the conversation by posting in the comments.
For more information, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.