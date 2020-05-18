Due to the unknowns surrounding COVID-19 and gatherings of large groups, the Saline County Library will be hosting its 2020 Summer Reading Program online using BeanStack, a virtual Summer Reading website and software.
This year’s Summer Reading theme, "Once Upon a Summer Reading," will focus on the magic of reading with programs, challenges and prizes.
Starting June 1, participants can register for challenges based on their ages. For each challenge patrons complete, they will receive a badge and the more badges they get, the closer they get to winning prizes.
Patrons will also receive tickets for certain challenges they complete, which can be entered into different drawings for gift cards to local businesses in Saline County.
For completing day 10, patrons will receive a book bag to help kickstart Saline County Library’s plastic bag-free campaign. For day 25, they will receive a Summer Reading 2020 T-shirt and for day 40, patrons have the choice of receiving a Saline County Library water bottle or book bucks for the Friends of the Library Used Bookstore.
The Saline County Library will also be hosting weekly programs for each age group through a mixture of Facebook live and recorded video programs and private Zoom calls to allow children and their families to interact with the librarians. The full schedule is as follows:
All Ages
Special Performers – Mondays at 3 p.m.
Performers will vary between Facebook, Zoom and the SCL website.
Ages 0-5
Storytime on Zoom – Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Storytime on Facebook – Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Ages 6-12
Fairytale Steam Team Stories on Facebook – Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Fairytale Steam Team on Zoom – Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
Cuentos y Cánticos on Facebook – Fridays at 3 p.m.
Harry Potter Book Club on Zoom – Saturdays at 3 p.m.
Ages 13-18
Hang out with Mrs. Jenn and Mr. Brett on Discord – Tuesdays at 3 p.m.
Teen Gaming – Thursdays at 3 p.m.
Ages 18 plus
Trivia on Facebook LIVE – Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.
Adult Gaming on Facebook – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Game Show on Facebook LIVE – Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.SCL Crafts on Facebook – Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Table Talk/Fact or Fiction on Facebook LIVE – Fridays at 8:30 p.m.
Each week will alternate between Table Talk and Fact or Fiction. Cooking with SCL on Facebook – Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.
The Saline County Library will be posting detailed schedules, including a calendar and links to register for events, on their Facebook page and website in the coming weeks. They will also post instructions and a link to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenges on BeanStack.
For more information, call 501-778-4766 or visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org.