After careful consideration and planning, the Saline County Library board voted to allow patrons to browse the library shelves starting Oct. 5 by making an appointment.
Patrons can request an appointment at https://bit.ly/2GpRSaP
Appointments start on the hour, every hour 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Each appointment is 45 minutes long. This includes checking in to the appointment, browsing and checking out. Patrons ages 12 and up can make an appointment. Once a reservation has been made, a library representative will contact the patron to confirm the appointment. Reservations must be made one day in advance.
For patron and staff safety, rules will be implemented and expected to be followed by everyone who has an appointment. The rules are subject to change as the library director and board see necessary. If a change is made, this will be reflected on the appointment reservation form and told to patrons as they arrive for their appointments.
The safety rules for appointments are as follows:
• Per CDC recommendations, masks are required of all patrons over the age of 2. Masks are to be worn over nose and mouth at all times while in the buildings. Masks with holes or made of mesh and/or lace will not be acceptable.
• Patrons will be asked to sanitize their hands upon entry.
• Water fountains will be available only for refilling water bottles.
• Patrons will be asked to use the self-checkout whenever possible.
• No more than five people allowed per appointment made.
• Patrons may browse the youth services areas but all play areas and seating will be off limits.
• Patrons are asked to only browse and checkout materials. Lounging on furniture is not allowed.
• If a patron needs staff assistance, patrons are required to remain 6 feet apart from staff and wear masks properly.
• Patrons are asked to remain 6 feet apart from other patrons browsing.
• Patrons can only make one browsing appointment per day.
• If a patron arrives late to their appointment, they will not be allowed to make up time missed.
If a patron cannot follow all of the rules above, they are encouraged to use other services such as Pocket Librarian and curbside pick-up.
Browsing appointment entry for Benton is located on the outdoor seating area to the right side of the building, through the double doors. Entry for browsing appointments in Bryant will be through the side-access door located by the meeting room and teen area.
Appointments can be made by visiting the Saline County website or calling 501-778-4766 for Benton and 501-847-2166 for Bryant.
Computer reservations can still be made by calling either branch of the library. The computer reservations entrance will remain in the same location it was during curbside pick-up. If a patron has to pay for printing, they may pay with card, check or exact change. Curbside service will still be offered.
In addition, our costume closet will open beginning Oct. 5.
For safety, patrons are asked to wash the costumes before wearing. For staff safety, costumes must be washed before returning. If no label present, the library suggests washing on the gentle cycle in cold water with like colors and tumble dry low. Costumes are due back by Nov. 16.
For more information, including curbside hours for each location and upcoming virtual events, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org or call 501-778-4766.