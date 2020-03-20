The Saline County Library plans to continue serving the community while restricting access. Both online resources and items for check out will continue to be available to patrons.
The scaling back is to protect staff and patrons during the coronavirus restrictions.
Herzfeld Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup will be available to pick up holds or request items. The main building will be closed.
The meeting room will be set up with four computers that can be reserved for an hour. To make a reservation call 501-778-4766. Printing and faxing can be done by a staff member.
Boswell Library will offer curbside pickup only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday only.
Wifi can be accessed from the parking lot of either location at all times.
Marketing Manager for the Library Kari Beesley said because so many people are quarantined the number of DVDs that can be checked out at a time has increased to 20.
Staff are trying to put together a very limited number of at home learning kits with items for STEM learning or at home escape rooms.
Activity books will be available for older students.
While students are home, Beesley said the library offers many resources online through www.salinecountylibrary.org.
"One of our most popular is Brainfuse," Beesley said.
Brainfuse offers a variety of online learning opportunities, mostly for middle school and older students, but with some resources for younger learners also. Tutoring and flashcards are available.
There are free practice tests, plus ACT preparation help and ACT prep tests. There are even DMV practice tests, Beesley said.
Marketing Coordinator Jordan Reynolds said the library just went live with its newest resource, Hoopla, a digital media resource. Library patrons can download five items a month from popular movies to comic books to music and ebooks.
Canopy is a resource with more independent movies. Beesley said there are movies with educational topics available.
Canopy Kids includes PBS shows such as "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood." Normally, Canopy Kids limits downloads to five a month, but due to the quarantines, the resource is permitting unlimited downloads.
Beesley said they have experienced some glitches due to so many downloads, but Canopy is on top of it. She added they have staff 24/7 to help patrons if there is a problem.
For struggling businesses, Beesley suggested the A-Z database. Businesses can look up mailing lists and demographics to reach potential customers.
For those who are bored or just want to learn a language, the library offers Mango languages.
There are also genealogy databases.
For older students and college students, the library offers Proquest databases for research projects along with Proquest Research Companion to help set up the paper.
Beesley added that after the paper is finished, students can submit it through Brainfuse to have it reviewed by a professor who teaches the topic who will look over it and give feedback.
On Mondays, the library is posting on its social media and website videos of children's librarians reading. On Wednesdays, they will post videos of full story times.
The library is also sharing videos of celebrities reading along with sharing free resources from other organizations.
Beesley feels the resources are important because with the extended break from school, some children could have a hard time transitioning back to learning when they go back.
While programming has been cancelled through March 30, some programs will be rescheduled.
Reynolds and Beesley are still working on the planned Bookin' It 5K for April 11. If it has to be cancelled or rescheduled, she still encourages people to sign up as virtual runners to help support no fines during the summer. Registration is available on the website. Information about the event will be updated online and through social media.
Virtual runners will still get a shirt and swag bag.
Any item checked out from the library after March is due back May 1.
More information about any changes the library makes will be available at www.salinecountylibrary.org or on its social media pages.