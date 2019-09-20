The Bryant Lions Club will hold their annual charity golf fundraiser tournament and organizers say this will be the best tournament yet.
“We already have more than double the teams we had last year,” said Club President Richard Fleming. “It’s really shaping up to be a really good event.”
The tournament will be held on October 14 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Longhills Golf Club located at 327 Arkansas 5 N, in Benton. The tournament will be a four person scramble, but individual golfers are also needed to complete some teams. Lunch will be provided the Whole Hog Cafe. Participants may register as late as the morning of the tournament, but individual golfers are encouraged to contact the club immediately so that a spot may be found for them on a team.
All players will receive a gift bag, range balls, green fees and use of a golf cart along with lunch a beverages.
Teams of four may sign up for $400, while individuals may sign up for $125.
All proceeds from the tournament will go towards charities the club supports.
“Most of our work goes for the blind and for sight impairment,” Fleming said. “We support the World Services for the Blind in Little Rock, the Lions Arkansas Eye Bank and Lab, which does tremendous work for sight, the Leader Dog program and Mid-South Sight and Hearing.”
Major sponsors for the tournament include McLarty Nissan and Vision Roofing. The club is still looking for additional team and hole sponsorships, door prize items, gift certificates or cash donations. Hole sponsorships are $125.
“Our club is sponsoring the Bryant Fire Department and the Bryant Police Department so they can each have a team at the tournament,” Fleming said. “We are trying to get Benton Fire Department and Police Department involved in it too and try to get a little competition going between the two cities.”
Fleming added that he hopes the tournament continues to grow because the organizations the club sponsors are so vital to the community.
“We support organizations that help the blind and that help find remedies for blindness,” Fleming said. “It’s a community effort and it’s for a good cause…all the groups we support are such good groups. It’s for the community. It’s for the blind and it’s a very, very worthy cause.”
For more information on participating in the tournament or becoming a sponsor contact Fleming at 501-580-3432 or rhf1580@sbcglobal.net.