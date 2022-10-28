The nonprofit organization Lisowe's Lights is set to host its third annual Princess Tea Party. The Princess Tea Party is an event for young girls, ages 6-12 that are in foster care, adopted out of foster care or biological daughters of active foster parents. This event is intended for young girls across Arkansas. There is currently only a few spots left to register a princess. Once those spots are filled, that will end registration.
Lisowe's Lights to host annual Princess Tea Party
