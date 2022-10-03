A Little Rock officer turned himself into the Benton Police Department today in connection with a domestic battery case.
featured popular
Little Rock officer arrested in connection with domestic battery case
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Little Rock officer arrested in connection with domestic battery case
- Burn ban issued for Saline County
- Hornets start slow, pick it up in blowout win
- Miners pull away late
- Cards demolish Lamar, stay perfect
- Benton Blowout: Panthers pummel Pats for big East win
- Bryant native among A-State Homecoming Court
- One woman's journey through cancer and child birth
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Chili's named in lawsuit
- Bryant officers release more information about Saturday accident
- Woman pleads guilty to murder in connection with child’s death
- Mother, daughter move 501 Faire to larger space
- Senate suspends Clark from 93rd General Assembly
- Council approves changes for Benton Utilities Customers
- Bryant native among A-State Homecoming Court
- One woman's journey through cancer and child birth
- McCauley inducted as president of the National Pest Management Association
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs