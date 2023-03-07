Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Saline County man.
featured
Little Rock woman arrested in connection with fatal Saline County shooting
- Courier Staff Report
-
-
Latest News
- Business Celebrations
- Little Rock woman arrested in connection with fatal Saline County shooting
- Jones encourages kids to be 'dumb'
- Benton Police investigating body found by railroad tracks
- Rotary honors woman who funded Kids Closet
- McNulty announces candidacy for Arkansas Court of Appeals
- Bulldogs best Bryant in 1st round
- Bryant looks to do damage in Central, state again
Most Popular
Articles
- GCSO investigating gunshot deaths of man, woman
- Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Garland County
- Big Red stores to be acquired by Canadian firm; local businesses will become Circle K properties
- Arkansas Senate approves Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS bill
- Benton Police investigating body found by railroad tracks
- Residents bring infrastructure concerns to Benton City Council
- Former teacher brings racial concerns to school board
- Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run involving 13-year-old boy
- Rep. Hawk says legislature is working on a bill that would allow high school athletes to use NIL
- Jones encourages kids to be 'dumb'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.