Civitan Services will hold its annual Denim and Diamonds fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hill Barn in Bryant.
"Denim and Diamonds is my favorite event of the year," said Special Events Coordinator Bekka Wilkerson.
This event closes out Civitan's fundraising year, except for the annual giving around Thanksgiving.
"I feel we save the best for last," she said.
The event starts off with cocktail hour before the meal from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. That is when Civitan will start selling boxes for its signature jewelry pull. The jewelry is from Baker's Jewelers. Wilkerson said the mystery boxes will be available until it sells out.
Each box is $25 and holds an items worth at least $25. The grand prize item is worth up to $250.
The silent auction will also be open during the cocktail hour. Attendees can bid on a variety of items including two all-inclusive island vacations, baskets from area businesses, clothing accessories and artwork by Civitan clients.
"We always have amazing items because our sponsor base and people who donate items are amazing," Wilkerson said.
There will be a photo booth set up.
This year, Denim and Diamonds has added a horseshoe tournament for singles and doubles. Winners will take home a horseshoe trophy.
Also during the cocktail hour, local band Just Sayin' will begin their performance.
"They are always incredible," Wilkerson said.
Dinner catered by Down Home Catering and Restaurant will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wilkerson said the meal is "southern finest." The menu is green salad, chicken spaghetti, green beans, yeast rolls and a southern sweets dessert bar.
"I have yet to have anything from the restaurant that was not delicious," she said.
At 8 p.m. Civitan will start its award presentations and do the grand reveal for the jewelry pull.
The Noel Deer Change Agent Award is named for Civitan's founder and goes to a person inside or out of the organization that helps the organization transform itself.
"This person has a deep love for Civitan Services," Wilkerson said.
The Nell Cooper Impact Award is named for Civitan's first teacher. This award is for someone who has made a notable impact on Civitan and/or the developmental disability community.
Civitan will give the volunteer of the year awards for both Benton and Bryant.
The great attender award goes to a sponsor who has attended the most events.
The all heart award goes to a sponsor who supports Civitan.
"This event is such a good time," Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson said the real purpose of Denim and Diamonds is to celebrate the clients and staff of Civitan. Civitan will share about the clients, the lives they lead and the things they do.
For the event, those who attend can choose to focus their outfits on the denim or the diamonds side or mix the two together.
Wilkerson wants people to be able to relax and have a great time at the event.
The sponsors for Denim and Diamonds are Bryant Family Pharmacy, Everett Buick GMC, Jordan Woolbright, Regions Bank, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors and My Saline.com.
Wilkerson said she is always looking for more sponsors. Anyone interested can call her at Civitan at 501-776-0691 or email bekka@civitanservices.com.
Tickets to the event are $45 per person or $275 for a table of eight. For tickets, follow the link on the Facebook event or call Civitan.