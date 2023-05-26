Students from Dianne Roberts Art Studio in Benton took several top awards during the recent 33rd annual Malvern National Bank Virginia P. Weaver Spring Art Show in Malvern.
“I encourage my students to enter,” artist and art instructor Dianne Roberts said Thursday. “For some of them, it was their first time to enter an art show, but some of them have been in there before. It can encourage somebody who never thinks they're doing so good if they win any kind of recognition. It can really encourage them to keep going.”
Of the 18 works of art entered into the competition by the art studio, 11 were awarded ribbons and awards, said Roberts.
Roberts said she has about 40 students in her art classes, which are held at the Central Station Furniture and Flea Market in Benton. “So about half of them entered.” Since the art show was during a week day, Roberts said she took the art for those students who couldn't get away due to work obligations, but otherwise the artists took their own work to Malvern.
Other than a short stint in Georgia, where her husband was transferred in 1995, Roberts has taught art privately or in public schools for about 46 years.
Roberts, a Benton High School graduate, has been teaching art in Benton and Saline County since 1967, starting at Westside Junior High School, a school she had attended.
“It was strange teaching in a school where some of the teachers who had taught me were still there,” Roberts said with a laugh.
Her last public school teaching position was at Pine Haven Elementary in Bauxite, where she taught art from 2001-2003.
Kathy Keefe won best of show and won first place in the category Other in the adult division.
Nidhi Jane won first place in the Still Life category, and Mike Burris took a first place in the Portrait category, according to a news release from the art studio.
Mary Schrader won first place in the Landscapes
Roberts took a first place in the Professional division of the art show.
Other artists recognized at the event include Credonna Doss, who took second place in the Other category; Diane McMinn, who won second place in Portrait and Konnie Gibson who took third in Portrait; Mary Ellen Ewing won fourth place in Other; Beverly Waddle received honorable mention on the Animals category; and Amy Mathys received an honorable mention in Other.
“This was the first one at MNB since pandemic, art shows have been down quite a bit since all that,” Roberts said.
She said art shows are good ways for aspiring artists to meet artists from other towns and to get encouraged by seeing what others are working on.
The MNB art show also had a youth division, but Roberts said she no longer teaches children. “When I taught children, I made sure they would enter.
Locally, opportunities to display the talents of local artists are dwindling.
“We don't have the art galleries and frame shops like we used to have,” Roberts said. “We used to take turns showing art in frame shops, but things are dwindling down.”
Roberts said the last local art show she put on happened in early 2020, right as the COVID pandemic was breaking out.
“It was right at beginning when people told to wear masks – that was my last one,” she said.
Now it is getting difficult to find a place to stage a proper showing.
“if you put up a show, needs to be up for more than one day and it has to be a safe place where the art is protected,” Roberts said.
For more information about the art studio or art lessons, contact Roberts at
email drstudio@sbcglobal.net or call 501-860-7467.