The Arkansas Blood Institute is holding a number of local blood drives this week, stating there is an immediate and urgent need for blood donations of all types.
Two drives will be held from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Walmart at both the Benton and Bryant locations. Saline Memorial Hospital will hold a drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Bryant High School will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9.
“As the community’s blood supplier, we will do everything in our power to make sure that critically needed products are on the shelf when our hospital partners and their patients need them,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of ABI. “The need is here, and even a brief delay in getting this plasma might cost a life or prolong the illness for a coronavirus victim. We’re asking all eligible convalescent plasma donors to contact Arkansas Blood Institute today to schedule an appointment to give.”
To schedule an appointment for blood donation at one of the local drives or to find other ways to donate, visit www.arkbi.org. Donors can also schedule an appointment at the Benton Walmart blood drive by calling 501-860-6135. To schedule an appointment at the Bryant Walmart, call 501-847-2857.
Appointments for the Saline Memorial Hospital Blood Drive can also be made via www.arkbi.org or by calling 501-776-6746. For the Bryant High School blood drive, visit the ABI website or call 501-847-5605.
In addition to the urgent need for blood donations, there is also a significant need for Convalescent Plasma to help local COVID-19 patients.
“Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) has an immediate need for convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat seriously ill patients,” the ABI said in a press release. “The need for convalescent plasma in our area has increased over 700 percent in the recent weeks, with demand now regularly greater than collections. Available supplies have reached critical levels, and patients will face delays in this lifesaving care if donors cannot be recruited in higher numbers.”
Convalescent plasma donors will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 prize given away to that day’s roster of convalescent plasma donors.
“ABI is seeing a decline in eligible plasma donors, in part due to the competition from commercial, for-profit plasma centers that are offering direct cash payments to each donor,” the press release said. “These plasma centers are pursuing research and development for the next generation of COVID drugs that are many months away from FDA approval and will not be widely available for treating patients well into 2021. ABI needs its donors to help save patient lives in the here and now.”
A single donation can provide plasma for up to four COVID-19 patients. The donation process takes approximately an hour and half.
In order to provide convalescent plasma, donors must meet the following requirements:
• Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a lab test.
• Be symptom-free for 14 days prior to donation.
• Be eligible to donate blood and seven days post blood or plasma donation.
If a person recovered from COVID-19 or had a positive COVID-19 antibody test and wishes to sign up for the registry, they can go to bit.ly/covid19-registry or call 888-308-3924. Positive COVID-19 test results should be faxed to 405-278-3140 or emailed to results@bio-linked.org.