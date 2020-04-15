One local boy who uses his passion for cooking to help others have won the Prudential Spirit of Community Award.
Braden Lisowe, 12, won the award for his business, Braden's Bites.
"It is a business where I bake and sell meals and for every five, I donate one," Lisowe said, adding he also donates to a scholarship fund.
So far, he has donated 31,000 meals to the Arkansas Food Bank and put $600 toward a scholarship.
When he started the business in June of 2018, Lisowe was mostly selling meals to friends and family. The business has since expanded.
The meals are ready-to-eat.
He started the business because he loved going to Space Camp. His mother, Lauren, told him he needed to find a way to pay for part of the cost. She expected him to take on extra chores or do work for friends. Instead, he started his own business.
"I have always like volunteering so I tried to find something I like to do," Lisowe said.
He has been cooking for around two years. His mom started teaching him and then he attended a culinary camp.
Each year, one middle or junior high school student and one high school student is selected for the awards. The recipients are taken on a trip to Washington D.C. to honor their accomplishment.
"I was really excited. I have never gotten such a big award as that," Lisowe said.
His mother had won the award as a student and he already had his organization so he thought he would apply for it and he won.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the trip to Washington D.C. was cancelled. Instead, the winners were given a $2,500 grant to give to a local nonprofit to help with COVID-19 relief.
He chose his sister Amelia's organization, Lisowe's Lights, which provides night lights for foster children. With the grant, Lisowe's Lights plans to start next week delivering bags of activities and snacks to foster children who are stuck at home during the shutdown. Each bag will include five projects for the foster child it goes to. The first delivery will be in a canvas bag.
Lauren explained the canvas bags also help meet another of Braden's goals, to get bags foster children can use in their hands because many foster children don't own bags of their own. She said when they have to move, often all that child's belongings go in a trash bag. Canvas bags can be re-used and last longer.
After the first delivery, the items will be delivered in other types of bags.
Braden views giving back and volunteering as important.
"I think it teaches kids responsibility and helps them mature," he said, adding volunteering is fun and a learning experience.
Braden wants other children to know they are never too young to volunteer, raise funds or donate to a cause.
"I am obviously really proud," Lauren said.
She loved seeing the look on Braden's face when he found out he won.
Along with the grant to help others, Braden also won a $1,000 scholarship.
Anyone wishing to learn more about Braden's Bites or Lisowe's Lights can visit each organization's Facebook page.