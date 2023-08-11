The anticipation is building as card enthusiasts and collectors from across Central Arkansas and beyond prepare for Saturday’s collectibles and card show at the Benton Event Center.
The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and promises to be a day of excitement for those with a passion for collectible cards and memorabilia.
Mike Mowrey, owner of Card World, shared insight into the event’s history. Mowrey revealed that this card show, which has become a tradition, is held three to four times a year at the Benton Event Center.
With a roster of approximately 50-60 tables, dealers not only from Central Arkansas but also from all corners of Arkansas, Memphis and even Texas, come together to showcase their collections.
“This is unquestionably the biggest card show in the Central Arkansas area,” stated Mowrey. “We’ve been hosting these shows at the event center for a remarkable 10 to 15 years, establishing it as a true institution in the world of collectibles.”
Enthusiasts can expect an array of memorabilia and collectibles, extending well beyond the realm of sports cards. Mowrey emphasized that attendees will encounter a mix of collectibles, including non-sports cards, autographed memorabilia, and even unopened packs of cards from decades past.
“The diversity of items is truly remarkable. We’ve got everything from autographed sports memorabilia to vintage lunch boxes from the 60s and 70s,” Mowrey said.
The upcoming event is slated to feature around 30-35 dealers, showcasing a wide selection that caters to both seasoned collectors and newcomers alike.
From modern-day sensations like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge to timeless icons like Mickey Mantle, the lineup spans across eras and genres.
Mowrey said that attendees can anticipate stumbling upon the unexpected, stating, “You’ll lay eyes on pieces you’ve never encountered before.”
Mowrey estimates the number of visitors will range between 200 and 500.
“Our last card show a few months ago saw the largest turnout we’ve ever witnessed,” Mowrey explained.
This card-collecting renaissance isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hobby experienced a surge, as people revisited their collections during their time at home.
As the economy plays a role in shaping buying trends, it seems that the allure of collectible cards remains resilient, according to Mowrey.
As the August 12th card show approaches, Mowrey and his team are bracing for an even larger crowd, fueled by the excitement of the previous record-breaking event. Notably, the show isn’t a standalone event; Card World also hosts trade days at their shop once a month, providing a consistent platform for collectors to come together and share their passion.
The doors of the Benton Event Center will open to card enthusiasts at 10:00 a.m., with free admission to all. With Card World gearing up to host one of the largest card shows yet it’s clear that the world of collectibles is thriving.