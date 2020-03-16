Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said today that restaurants and bar establishments throughout the state may remain open, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, one Saline County eatery has decided to close its doors on a temporary basis.
Wood Grill Buffett, formerly Western Sizzlin, will close beginning at 7 p.m. today, according to the business' social media page.
"This decision was not an easy one, but the safety of our customers and co-workers and the families of both, as well as the surrounding communities, is most important to us. Our heightened cleaning and safety measures may not be enough, so closing our doors assures that we are doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19," the post read.
"We want to thank our customers and loyal and amazing staff for all the hard work. Rest assured, when we all get to the other side of this pandemic, we will be back in action and better than ever. We believe that through prayer and helping each other, and the fighting spirit of Arkansans and Americans everywhere, this will pass and we will be better for it. Thank you again from your Wood Grill Family."
Today, Hutchinson announced that the number of positive cases for COVID-19 had risen to 22, all still being reported within Saline, Pulaski, Garland and Jefferson counties.