When Haskell resident Terrilynn Slate decided to give a home to a stray dog in need of a family she had no idea she would meet someone who would become a friend and a Saline County “Hometown Hero.”
Kelley French Pritchard, founder of Adopt-A-Stray, was nominated by Slate for her tireless work to find homes for stray dogs in the county. She is a former veterinary technician who has turned her talents and heart for animals into a network that stretches across the country.
“We met through her rescue,” Slate said. “There was a dog down here in Haskell that the shelter had and they were going to put him to sleep. I stepped up to foster him and it’s just rolled on from there…that was in 2017.”
The dog, which Slate named Hollister, became the first of many that have come through her door because of Pritchard and her rescue organization.
“She has been doing this for 10 years,” Slate said. “She has always been an animal lover and she took on rescue 10 years ago. As of 2018, she has saved over 3,000 dogs just in Saline County.”
After fostering Hollister and other dogs, Slate became involved as a volunteer with Adopt-A-Stray to help Pritchard with her cause. Most of the dogs are adopted out-of-state to homes in the northern part of the country.
Pritchard receives numerous calls, texts and social media messages on a daily basis about dogs that are in need of rescue.
“Just myself, I get about 20 (calls) a day,” Slate said. “I can only imagine how many she gets. It’s probably in the hundreds.”
The costs of operating a rescue organization like Adopt-A-Stay can be astronomical, but Pritchard runs the entire organization on the adoption fees from those who adopt a dog into their forever home and money from her own pocket.
“She gets no sponsorships and money from big companies or anything like that,” Slate said. “It’s all strictly run off of adoption fees.”
Adopt-A-Stray is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was founded with the goal of saving unwanted dogs in the south by taking them from kill shelters and then placing them into foster homes until a loving forever home can be found. The organization works to end the euthanasia of adoptable pets and promote spaying and neutering.
“I tell her all the time that she’s my hero,” Slate said. “She does so much. She is such a giving person and she just inspires me.”
Slate says she feels that adopted dogs are some of the best dogs around and encourages people to reach out to Pritchard and Adopt-A-Stray.
“(Adopted dogs) are so grateful,” Slate said. “That’s their second chance. I always tell people that rescue dogs are the best dogs. I’ve never met a dog that is more grateful than a rescue dog.”
Slate said the work Pritchard has done with Adopt-A-Stray cannot be measured.
“She works 365 days a year and 24 hours a day,” Slate said. “Whether it’s getting up in the middle of the night feeding puppies or treating puppies that are sick. I mean, just last week she went spent (money) out of her own pocket and paid for two dogs, she didn’t even know the people. They had emergencies and didn’t have the money to take their dogs to the vet and she covered it.”
Slate added that there have been other times when Pritchard has gotten up in middle of the night to help treat dogs who were sick just to hep them get through the night and to a vet the next morning.
“She is so selfless,” Slate said.
For information on rescuing a dog through Adopt-A-Stray or to make a donation to the organization visit www.adoptastrayrescue.org or visit their Facebook page.
“Kelley pours her heart and soul into the rescue she founded…she is truly a hero,” Slate said.