In the wake of the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer and Bryant Mayor Allen Scott have spoken out about what each city will be doing to help combat the issues.
“With the recent presumptive positive case in Saline County, we would be remiss to not follow the recommendations placed before our schools by leading health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus here in our community,” Farmer said in a statement released to the media. “At this time, the city is making a very difficult decision to cancel or suspend any organized group activities such as sports tournaments, competitions and other related events located within our Benton Parks Systems.”
The River Center will be closed through March 29, after which, the city will reevaluate the situation and make further decisions at that time.
According to Farmer, all other city services and buildings in Benton remain open.
“While our employees are here to serve the citizens of Benton, we are asking that you take into consideration their health, as well as the health of their families,” Farmer said in his statement.
Mayor Scott echoed Farmer’s thoughts in a similar statement.
“If you are sick, have traveled to affected areas or may have been exposed to COVID-19 or any respiratory illness, please stay home,” Scott said in his statement. “There is very little city business that cannot be conducted via telephone or online and none that is worth risking the health of our city employees.”
The Center at Bishop Park and the Bryant Aquatic Center will also remain closed, effective today through the tentative date of March 30. All other city services and buildings In Bryant will remain open at this time.
Both Farmer and Scott added in each of their statements that presumptive measures were already in place within city departments in regard to the coronavirus, along with strategies within each department to implement, if needed, to adequately prepare for the coronavirus coming to Benton or Bryant.
Both cities are also encouraging residents to follow standard protocols to help decrease the spread of any respiratory illness including:
•Clean hands with soap or use hand sanitizer with 60-percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
•Avoid sharing personal or household items.
•Clean high-touch areas daily.
•Cover coughs and sneezes.
•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
•Those who are sick should stay home.
The cities also suggest that if a person has traveled from a COVID-19 affected area, a person should call the office of their medical provider for instructions and guidance on any possible restrictions or what symptoms to look for.
Local residents can also sign-up for alerts and notifications from the city by visiting www.bentonar.com. Click on the “Alert Me” link to complete the registration.
Bryant residents can visit www.cityofbryant.com and click on the “Notify Me” link and complete the registration.