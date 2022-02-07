Local elected officials recently met with representatives from the companies who are working on the Interstate 30 construction project in Benton.
The group met at the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss issues with the project. They touched on various topics including unforeseen issues, delays and staffing, as well as concerns about traffic and accidents.
Those in attendance included state Sen. Kim Hammer, state Reps. Lanny Fite and Tony Furman, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer, Benton Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Gary James along with representatives from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Jacobs Engineering, Johnson Brothers and Garver.
Hammer, who led the meeting, told the group that this meeting was an opportunity for the local legislators to ask questions that they have received from their constituents.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and spans approximately 5.4 miles of Interstate 30 from Highway 70 to Sevier Street in Benton. The project will widen this area to six lanes with changes to the interchanges at US 67 and US 70.
It was noted during the meeting that about 85,000 vehicles travel this span every day and 78,000 vehicles cross over the Saline River Bridge.
The project was originally set to be completed in November 2022, but because of issues along the way, officials now say they expect the project will be completed in March 2023. Paperwork has been submitted requesting the contract completion date for the project be moved.
For each day that the project continues past the contract completion date, Johnson Brothers will be charged about $80,000, they said.
One of the biggest issues has been excavation, according to the representatives from Johnson Brothers and Jacobs Engineering.
Johnson Brothers Project Manager Ben Holt explained the method the company was planning to use to install pipes for drainage. Unfortunately, because of obstructions, they could not use this method.
Unforeseen issues with the terrain also was an issue when it came to constructing a new bridge near Exit 114.
The team had a design plan for this area, but after they were unable to excavate as planned, a new design had to be constructed.
Holt also mentioned that it would not have been feasible for all of these issues to be determined by ARDOT officials prior to the start of construction.
“The dirt here, especially in this area of Arkansas, is so inconsistent,” said Ken Smith, area manager for Johnson Brothers. “There are a lot variables in this six miles.”
Another talking point was the pavement repairs that have been done during the project. Holt noted that if the Johnson Brothers crews have to replace a panel that was installed, those repairs are completed at no cost to this state.
Recently, Interstate 30 was closed for hours as crews worked to repair the pavement on a temporary bridge at Exit 114. This work was set to be completed overnight, but issues caused the repairs to have delays. The temperature had to reach a certain number before the asphalt could be laid and then it had to cool to a certain temperature before cars could drive on it, Holt said.
According to officials, the asphalt that was adhered to the deck units was also harder to remove than anticipated.
It was noted that crews are working diligently to complete the new bridge at this exit so the temporary bridge could be removed. Officials hope to have the new bridge completed in April.
“There is not a higher priority in our effort than that bridge,” Holt said.
Traffic and accident in this work zone was also a concern for everyone at the meeting.
Holt explained that under their contract, they are required to have a wrecker truck on call and a vehicle with miscellaneous tools to help motorists.
Holt also noted that his company has made a request to slower the speed limit in this area.
Arkansas Highway Police have reported than about 450 accidents have been reported in this area since the project started.