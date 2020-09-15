From Sept. 17 to 23, the Daughters of the American Revolution is urging Americans to celebration Constitution Week.
The local Provincia de La Sal Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is joining other DAR chapters throughout the country in this observance.
The national DAR website said Constitution Week "is the commemoration of America's most important document."
DAR initiated observation of the week in 1955 when it petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept.17 to 23 each year to the celebration. The resolution was signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower Aug. 2, 1956.
A news release for the celebration list three goals for the week — to encourage the study of historical events that led up to the framing of the Constitution in September 1878; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America's heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens' responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a proclamation making it Constitution Week in Arkansas again this year.
"The independence and freedoms guaranteed to American citizens, whether by birth or naturalization, should be celebrated by appropriate ceremonies and activities during constitution week," the proclamation reads.
DAR advocated for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week.
DAR, founded in 1890, is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education for children.
As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally.
The Provincia de La Sal Chapter was created in Benton in 1953, Lee added.
Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.