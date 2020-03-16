The Amiee Thompson Gallery and Wellness Center has been awarded a mini-grant of $1,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield's Blue and You Foundation.
ATGWC Founder Elise LaMasters said the funds will be used for a project she is calling the Core where it will fund three women to take part in weekly group therapy dealing with anxiety, depression or grief. During that time, the women will also be working with a nutritionist and eating according to a healthy meal plan.
At the beginning of the project, LaMasters will check the women's body mass index and other health indicators to see how they change over the course of the three months.
She believes the therapy will help these women target the causes of stress that causes poor eating habits. The nutritionist will help hold the women accountable to eat right.
"After three months, we hope to see actual physical results," LaMaster said.
ATGWC currently holds different group meetings for women who battle anxiety, grief and depression. LaMaster said many people just suffer through but they work to encourage those who come to address their issues.
LaMaster said they understand the link between those issues and physical health. Being overweight or obese can cause a variety of physical health problems.
She also understands many people may be doing good on a diet until they hit that moment of stress and then over eat. She wants to target that moment and stop the overeating or unhealthy eating. Instead, she wants to instill in them coping skills that are healthier.
All group therapy is led by a licensed professional counselor, Jenna LaMaster.
After the three month trial, ATGWC will continue to encourage all its patients to take part in a meal pan.
Elise LaMaster sees this grant and the study as a way to let more people know about ATGWC. She hopes it helps people see what they offer.
Anyone interested in ATGWC's group therapy can visit www.theatgwc.com or follow it on Facebook.
Elise LaMaster said they are putting a questionnaire on the website and Facebook seeking who might be eligible to take part in the study.
The study is open to woman of any age from any area. Currently, men are not eligible because they only offer groups for women because they believe separating by gender allows members be be open and vulnerable and make it a safe space.
Elise LaMaster hopes the study is a success and the participants will walk away with better coping skills.