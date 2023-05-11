Local pastor participates in cross-country Old Glory Relay

Rev. Walt Garrett starts his the run as part of the Old Glory Relay on Wednesday in front of Caldwell Elementary in Benton.

 Special to The Saline Courier

Rev. Walt Garrett, associate pastor of First United Methodist Church of Benton, participated in the Old Glory Relay on Wednesday, running the flag through Benton from Caldwell Elementary up South St, through downtown Benton, down Military, and passing it off to a bike rider at Browning Ave (before the bridge over I-30). The Old Glory Relay was organized by Team Red, White, and Blue (Team RWB) and It was day 40 of the event when it passed through Saline County. The day started in Arkadelphia, and ended at the State Capitol.