The Benton Police Department and other local agencies will conduct active intruder training beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 30 at Benton Junior High School. Nearby residents should be prepared to hear louder-than-usual noises—to include gunfire, music, and screaming.
There is no cause for alarm, however, according to Captain Eric Haworth.
“We do this type of training every year to ensure officers are up to date on the most effective response methods and to hone skills in general. This is the second year we are hosting other agencies as well, so the training is extended an extra week. We take the safety of all students and employees very seriously, and this is one of the most important ways we can be ready in the event of an active intruder.”
He added that noise levels will be moderate for surrounding neighborhoods, and residents can call the non-emergency number (501-778-1171) if they have concerns.
“Obviously, we never want to discourage anyone from dialing 911 for an emergency, but if you’re in this area and hear something out of the ordinary during these dates and times, we want you to have the foreknowledge that it’s likely training activities.”
Signs will be posted on the premises, and no civilian entrance will be allowed without prior arrangements and authorization. For more information, contact BNPD at 501-776-5948 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.