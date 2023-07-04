Quilts of Valor, a nationwide volunteer group, is making an impact on veterans’ lives through their dedication, hard work, and the gift of cozy quilts. Within Saline County, two prominent chapters are actively involved in serving veterans.
Johnston’s Quilts of Valor group, led by Karen Mitchell, and the Let Freedom Ring Quilters, led by Teresa Morena, each meet once a month to plan and assemble quilts for veterans.
“Presenting the quilts to the veterans and seeing how happy it makes them that we took that time out to thank them for their service really pulls on your heartstrings,” said Mitchell. “We have even made several cry.”
Johnston’s Quilts of Valor had its most recent award ceremony for 10 veterans on June 24 at the Veteran’s Memorial outside of the Benton courthouse.
Since Mitchell took over as leader of the group last year, the Johnston’s group have awarded a whopping 89 quilts to veterans. The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at Johnston’s Home Center at 10 a.m. and they host a presentation once every two or three months. Their next event will be Aug. 26. For more details visit www.johnstonsshopsew.com.
Let Freedom Ring, another busy Quilt of Valor chapter in the county holds an awards presentation about every three months. They meet at 10 a.m. the first Thursdays of every month.
Their next presentation will be Aug. 20. Go to Facebook page for more dates and details.
“They give so much to their country, and they deserve to be recognized,” said Debbie Susky, member of the Let Freedom Ring chapter and Facebook administrator for the Saline Courier Quilters Guild. Susky’s husband was in the Air Force and served in multiple locations around the country before they settled in Saline County in the 1990s.
Among the two Quilts of Valor groups, several quilters are also members of the Saline County Quilters Guild. The guild holds meetings once a month, but some members get together another couple of times a month to make quilts for charities in Central Arkansas. For more information about the Saline County Quilters Guild on their website at www.quilttalk.org or the Saline County Quilters Guild Facebook page.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation was established in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, who was inspired to act when her son was deployed to Iraq. Their mission is to provide “comforting and healing” Quilts of Valor to service members and veterans touched by war.
In its 20 years, over 350,000 quilts have been awarded to veterans nationwide. Each quilt can cost up to $300 to make and requires countless hours of dedicated work. With approximately 10,000 volunteers across 600 groups in all 50 states, Quilts of Valor operates as a 501c3 non-profit organization. Local groups create personalized quilts that represent the committed service of veterans.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation welcomes all volunteers, and sewing skills are not required. Extra hands are always needed for all sorts of tasks such as making quilt block kits, pressing fabric, awarding quilts, creating quilt tops, assisting with fundraising and more. For more information about the organization and how to get involved, contact the individuals Quilts for Valor groups or go to qovf.org.