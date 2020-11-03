VOTE

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office, the following Saline County races have been decided with 100 percent of areas reporting:

Justice of the Peace District 2

R- Everett Hatcher 1,386 votes (52.60%)

D- Rodney Goshien 1,249 votes (47.4%)

Justice of the Peace District 4

R- Barbara Howell 4,344 votes (79.74%)

D- April Reisma 1,104 votes (20.26%)

Justice of the Peace District 7

R- Josh Curtis 2,926 votes (70.49%)

D- Patricia Edwards 1,225 votes (29.51%)

Justice of the Peace District 8

R- Edward Albares 3,700 votes (78.61%)

D- ShaNell Beaugard 1,026 votes (21.39%)

Justice of the Peace District 9

R- David Gibson 1,885 votes (67.85%)

D- Fanny Neely 893 votes (32.15%)

Bauxite Council Position 2

John M. Simpson 122 votes (50.83%)

David Nugent 118 (49.17%)

Benton Council Ward 3, Position 2

Jeff Morrow 2,579 votes (81.38%)

Arteja Stamps 590 votes (18.62%)

Benton Council Ward 4, Position 2

Shane Knight 1,384 votes (55.25%)

Lindsay Jordan 1,121 votes (44.75%)

Bryant Council Ward 2, Position 2

Star Henson 1,652 votes (59.77%)

Denecia Ramsey 1,112 votes (40.23%)

Haskell Treasurer/Recorder

Jennifer Hill 791 votes (58.90%)

Tara Tidwell 552 votes (41.10%)

