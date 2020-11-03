According to the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office, the following Saline County races have been decided with 100 percent of areas reporting:
Justice of the Peace District 2
R- Everett Hatcher 1,386 votes (52.60%)
D- Rodney Goshien 1,249 votes (47.4%)
Justice of the Peace District 4
R- Barbara Howell 4,344 votes (79.74%)
D- April Reisma 1,104 votes (20.26%)
Justice of the Peace District 7
R- Josh Curtis 2,926 votes (70.49%)
D- Patricia Edwards 1,225 votes (29.51%)
Justice of the Peace District 8
R- Edward Albares 3,700 votes (78.61%)
D- ShaNell Beaugard 1,026 votes (21.39%)
Justice of the Peace District 9
R- David Gibson 1,885 votes (67.85%)
D- Fanny Neely 893 votes (32.15%)
Bauxite Council Position 2
John M. Simpson 122 votes (50.83%)
David Nugent 118 (49.17%)
Benton Council Ward 3, Position 2
Jeff Morrow 2,579 votes (81.38%)
Arteja Stamps 590 votes (18.62%)
Benton Council Ward 4, Position 2
Shane Knight 1,384 votes (55.25%)
Lindsay Jordan 1,121 votes (44.75%)
Bryant Council Ward 2, Position 2
Star Henson 1,652 votes (59.77%)
Denecia Ramsey 1,112 votes (40.23%)
Haskell Treasurer/Recorder
Jennifer Hill 791 votes (58.90%)
Tara Tidwell 552 votes (41.10%)