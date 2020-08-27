With Hurricane Laura making landfall, much of the state, including Saline County, is expected to feel the effects of the storm Thursday afternoon and into Friday.
Due to the threat of the severe weather, school districts in Saline County have closed early.
The Benton School District dismissed at 12:30 p.m. with buses running their normal routes.
The Bryant School District began early dismissal at 12:40 p.m. For specific closing times for each campus, check the district’s Facebook page.
Both the Harmony Grove and Bauxite schools districts closed at 1 p.m. today.
The Benton Police Department and the city of Benton have posted warnings for local residents to stay on top of the weather and be prepared as the storm makes its way through the area.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency during his daily briefing Wednesday. More information on his declaration is in today's COVID-19 story.
According to The Weather Channel, Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, early this morning with winds of 150 MPH. The intensity of the storm has caused the Mississippi River to flow backward.
Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued as far north as Pulaski County and include Saline County as well. As the storm tracks inland, the areas are at risk for floods, high winds and isolated tornadoes.
“The system will move into southwest Arkansas this
afternoon and evening, and through Central Arkansas tonight,” the National Weather Service said. “Even as the system weakens, tropical storm conditions will still be possible, with sustained winds approaching 40 to 45 MPH, and gusts of 50 MPH or higher. Significant rainfall of 4 to 6 inches is expected near and east of the center, with localized amounts in excess of 8 inches possible. As a result, flash flooding is expected, along with rises on area rivers. There will also be the potential for tornadoes in rain bands north and east of the center of circulation, with the greatest likelihood over central and eastern portions of the state this afternoon and tonight.”