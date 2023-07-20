BENTON — Local students Aidan Halladay and Samantha Hartung, both of Benton, were honored by Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas along with seven other honorees in a recent ceremony for earning the organization’s highest award of achievement, the Girl Scout Gold Award.
Earning the Gold Award requires that a Girl Scout identify a root cause of an issue she cares about and address it in a way that creates a lasting impact. Gold Award Girl Scouts have a competitive advantage on college and scholarship applications and are eligible to enter the military at a higher pay grade. Through their work, they learn leadership skills that last a lifetime—all while changing their communities for the better.
Halladay turned to nature for inspiration for her project by studying the migration pattern of monarch butterflies and their declining population. Partnering education with action, Halladay created a garden for students to maintain and learn about the life cycle of butterflies in an up-close environment while assisting in the migration of the monarch butterfly.
Students from Youth Challenge and Bright Ideas learned how each plant type aids butterflies in their life cycle and will continue to use and maintain the garden for educational purposes.
She is a member of Troop 6420 and has been a Girl Scout for 13 years.
Hartung’s project was born out of the observation that there was a lack of access to reading materials in her community. Her solution was to create easy, immediate, accessible boxes and place them in several public areas to encourage borrowing and donating.
The Mayor’s Youth Council will continue to maintain the lending libraries, following Hartung’s plan for management.
She is a member of Troop 6879 and has been a Girl Scout for 12 years.
By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Girl Scouts establish themselves as community leaders. Their accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that have set Gold Award Girl Scouts apart since 1916. The Girl Scout Gold Award acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.
