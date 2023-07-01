Local veterans recall their time serving in armed forces

Few people understand the true cost of freedom like veterans, and a few Saline County veterans gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Raymond McGill Post 2256 recently to share their experiences.
Ron Cloud, Dan Skiles, Victor Kerr, and Stephen Davis, friends and members of the Benton VFW post find solace and camaraderie in each other’s company. Their personal experiences vary, but their bonds are undeniable.
Dan Skiles hails from Pennsylvania, but resides now in Saline County to be close to family. Skiles served in the Navy from 1962 to 1968, joining as soon as he graduated high school. He was initially drawn to construction and joined the Construction Battalion, becoming an Amphibious Seabee where he got to operate all kinds of heavy machinery.
“I started learning to drive a truck, then a Jeep, then they told me to go play with a bulldozer,” then a crane and a forklift, and more. “It was like giant Tonka toys!” he said.
Victor Kerr, served two tours in Vietnam and is known around the VFW for his self-proclaimed “cantankerous and ornery” nature, hails from Iowa but eventually returned to his father’s home in central Arkansas.
Kerr’s military journey began in Naval Security Intelligence before joining Naval Support Activities. While patrolling the base, Kerr carried a .45 on his hip and a M16 machine gun at hand. However his favorite part was “communicating with the other guys at the army base, air base, and all around.”
The group and Kerr emphasized the importance of their shared camaraderie as they’ve all endured experiences that forever shape their lives. They share a mutual understanding that certain aspects of service remain unspoken.
“It stays over there,” as Kerr put it.
Stephen Davis served as a combat engineer in the Army for 22 years, spanning various deployments in Korea, Europe, and the United States.
“I liked the M50 machine gun and the M16 rifle and grenades,” he said, “because they make noise,” a comment which drew laughs from his friends. However, his enthusiasm came at a cost when Davis eventually ruptured his eardrum.
Beyond his experiences overseas, Davis is also a card-carrying survivor of the Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing.
When Davis finally retired in 1995, he bore witness to another great act of violence as he sat outside the Oklahoma City Federal Building as it was bombed.
“I had just passed the front of the building and made a right-hand turn when it blew up,” said Davis, reflecting on the irony of retiring from war to witness more atrocities. His name stands on the Survivors’ Wall today, and Davis expressed great respect for the other men and women who continue to participate in such organizations.
Ron Cloud acts as some of the glue for the local VFW.
Ron Cloud’s military journey began in 1984 when he underwent Army basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Cloud’s commitment to others who served remains unwavering to this day. Whether he’s setting up the VFW for a Saturday night of Cornhole and karaoke, or he’s giving advice to a faraway friend, Cloud never stops watching out for others.
He served in Virginia, Kansas, Korea, and Germany as a mechanic before deciding to apply for training as a drill sergeant.
“That was the best job I had in my life, but the hardest school I ever went to,” Cloud said.
“They had to instill in you what they wanted you to instill in the privates. If I had to go to basic training or drill sergeant school again, I’d go to basic training every time. But I survived.”