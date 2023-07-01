Local veterans recall their time serving in armed forces

Stephen Davis (from left), Ron Cloud, Dan Skiles, and Victor Kerr stand outside the VFW Raymond McGill Post 2256 on Thursday.

 Scarlett Castleberry / The Saline Courier

Few people understand the true cost of freedom like veterans, and a few Saline County veterans gathered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Raymond McGill Post 2256 recently to share their experiences.