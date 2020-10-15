The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting four new confirmed deaths of local residents as a result of COVID-19, increasing the total for Saline County to 28 total. Two of the 28 are currently listed as probable cases.
It is unknown who the latest deaths are. The ages and genders of the residents are also unknown at this time, along with if the individuals passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County currently has a total of 2,521 cases — 2,373 confirmed and 148 probable. Active cases have risen to 220 — 190 confirmed and 30 probable.
Recoveries at the local level have reached 2,272 — 2,156 confirmed and 116 probable.
The Saline Courier continues to cover the pandemic closely each day.