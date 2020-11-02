The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting three new confirmed deaths among local resident as a result of COVID-19, increasing the toll for Saline County to 34 total. Two of the 34 are currently listed as probable cases.
The identities are unknown of the latest deaths. The ages and genders of the resident are also unknown at this time, along with if the individuals passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County has had 3,056 total cases — 2,755 confirmed and 301 probable. There are 301 active cases — 216 confirmed and 85 probable. Recoveries are at 2,720 — 2,506 confirmed and 214 probable.
The Saline Courier continues to cover the pandemic closely each day.