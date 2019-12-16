For a young hunter, harvesting wild game can be extremely exciting.
For one local 11-year-old, this year's youth hunt will be one he will not soon forget.
While hunting with his grandfather on the first day of this year's youth season, Kason Sumler bagged a 5-point buck during the morning hours. Overjoyed about his harvest, the youngster returned to the stand that afternoon, this time with his grandmother tagging along as well, and wrote a story that to some sounds too good to be true.
"The deer was about 100 yards away and I was hunting with a 7mm-08," Kason said.
Though deer hunting the second trip, Kason and his grandparents were caught by surprise when a black bear stepped into the shooting lane.
"We were just getting ready to leave when Carolyn (Carter) said, 'There's a bear! Look! There's a bear," said the boy's grandfather David Carter. "It was about 125 to 135 yards away. It rolled down a little hill and I wouldn't let him go with us to track it."
After confirming the harvest, Carter returned to the stand to retrieve Kason for assistance in dragging the animal back to camp. While posing with the bear following the kill, Kason held the animal's head up with a stick, still cautious about getting too close.
"He wasn't really excited about going down there with a bear," Carter said with a laugh.
For Kason, he was elated at the feat, a first in his young hunting career.
"I thought, 'Oh, my gosh, I can't believe I killed a bear," Kason said.
Though excited, Carter was unsure of one crucial bit of information following the harvest — was there an Arkansas youth bear season?
Luckily he has a good sense of humor because he called a close friend and asked him to check the Arkansas Game and Fish booklet.
The friend returned with bad news that there was indeed no youth bear season.
Carter said he explained to his grandson that he did not do anything wrong and that he was going to turn himself into the AGFC.
Kason was shook, thinking he had illegally taken the animal and was unable to tell anyone.
It wasn't until Carter returned home, foregoing church that Sunday, and researched for himself.
It wasn't long before he realized there was actually a youth season.
After breathing a sigh of relief, Carter called Kason just before church started and relayed the good news.
"I could hear him on the phone screaming 'I killed a bear!'" Carter said as he smiled.
Kason said he proceeded to tell all of his friends and classmates at Arkansas Christian Academy as he boasted with happiness.
Carter, Kason and Carolyn plan to get back into the stand at least one more time this season, hoping for more magical memories in the process.