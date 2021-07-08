According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, there were 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 354,305. Active cases increased by 740 to 5,932. Deaths rose by 11 to 5,944.
Hospitalizations increased by 49 to 481 with 82 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 3,668 PCR tests and 921 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 171, Baxter with 95 and 87 Benton.
Saline County has had 12,927 cumulative cases — 9,445 confirmed and 3,482 probable. Active cases are at 344 — 208 confirmed and 136 probable There have been 12,405 recoveries — 9,088 confirmed and 3,317 probable. The county has had 175 deaths — 147 confirmed and 28 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,788,996 cases with 606,466 deaths.
The state has received 2,724,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 2,167,723 or 79.6 percent. There are 227,181 partially immunized and 1,008,545 fully immunized.