Junior Auxiliary of Saline County will hold its 13th annual Putt the Kids First Golf Tournament Friday at Hurricane Creek Golf and Country Club.
"It funds our service projects," said tournament chair Casey Ulmer. "We wouldn't be able to help children in Saline County without our finance projects."
There are a few spaces for team left to sign up to play in the four-person scramble.
Registration and lunch provided by Malvern National Bank of hamburgers, hot dogs and sides will start at noon.
The shotgun start for play is 1 p.m.
This year's projects includes Blessings, where they send food home over school breaks with children who need it; Community Outreach, where they take part in community events and adopt a family in the community; Empower, where they bring together middle school girls to empower them; JA on Call, where they provide things students need at area schools; and scholarships. The newest project is their bike drive, which started as a provisional project but was voted in to the full schedule.
The organizers are offering a games package for $25. Players will bet three mulligans, entry to the 50/50 raffle, the chance to tee off from women's tee at hole one if they will dress as a woman, diving for birdies at hole 14 and entry into a drawing for a prize package.
They also plan to have a putting contest, closest to the pin, women's longest drive and men's longest drive. There will be prizes for those contests.
The tournament sponsor is Nowell Wealth Management. Ulmer said they have been a sponsor for several years.
"We are so very thankful for them," she said.
The other sponsors are 3 Gen Plumbing, Bryant Family Pharmacy, Big Red Stores, ACDI, First Security Bank, Farmers Bank and Trust, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Everett Buick GMC, Kirkman Commercial Roofing, Gateway Bank, Crews and Associates, First Security Beardsley, Matthew Reginelli State Farm, WS Sawmill, DJ Motley State Farm, Oltmans Roofing, Fulks Family Dentistry, Aimee Kindy iRealty Arkansas, Malvern National Bank, Kim and Karen Hammer, Smoke on the Water and Powell Sanitation.
Ulmer is excited for all the support the tournament has received.
Each player will get a goody back with items from sponsors and JA members.
They plan to award first, second and third place teams.
The cost is $425 for a team or four or $125 for an individual.
Ulmer said the best way to sign up is call 501-259-4523 or email ulmercasey@gmail.com. If spots are left the day of, teams and individuals will be able to sign up at the tournament.
The money raised will go into JA's projects.