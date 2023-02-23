The Friends of the Saline County Library will hold a 50 cent book sale at both library branches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
50 cent sale at both library branches
- Elisha Morrison
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
- 50 cent sale at both library branches
