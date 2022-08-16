The second Bryant 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be Sept. 3 at the Bryant High School Hornet Arena, 801 N. Reynolds Rd.
Registration will be at 8 a.m. with the climb starting at 9 a.m.
"It is about honoring the 343 firefighters that died Sept. 11," organizer Juan Acosta said.
He added this year, they also plan to celebrate the lives of the police officers, emergency medical workers and other who were involved that day in 2001.
"We are united this year," Acosta said.
There will be fire fighters, police officers, EMS workers and military attending and taking part, including the Arkansas National Guard.
He said last year's event went well with 70 participants. He hopes to have 100 take part this year.
Acosta explained they decided to hold Bryant's stair climb Sept. 3 to support the Little Rock stair climb, which will be September 11. People can choose to take part in both.
Police, fire, EMS and military will have apparatus set up and booths to share information. Acosta plans to have helicopter land.
Before the climb gets going, there will be an honor guard to bring in the flags, followed by the National Anthem and an opening ceremony. Bryant Mayor Allen Scott and Fire Chief J.P. Jordan are both scheduled to speak.
Participants will have until noon to finish the climb.
The climb is meant to be like the 110 flights of stairs that fire fighters climbed on Sept. 11, 2001. Participants will climb up and down stairs around the arena seven times. For those who do not feel capable of climbing the steps, they can walk 10 laps around the arena.
There will be volunteers to cheer on participants and hand out water. EMS will be on site to keep everyone safe.
There will be a disc jockey playing music outside and also be music inside the arena to motivate.
Participants will be able to take a picture with the backdrop and ring a bell when they complete the climb.
Each participant will get a lanyard with the name and picture of one of those who died on 9/11 to honor during the climb.
All funds raised will go to the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation for the families of the New York Fire Department and the Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs.
An after party for the climb will be at Copper Mule Table & Tap, 3348 Main St., Bryant.
Children ages 10 and under will be free but must still register and sign the waiver. For adults, registration is $30. Registration is at nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/bryant or through the Bryant 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Facebook page.
"September 11 is something our whole country went through," Acosta said.
He said this event helps to educate those who are younger while also celebrating and honoring those who lost their lives.
Anyone with questions can email jacosta@cityofbryant.com or call 501-708-5092.