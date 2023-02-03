Kayle Browning

Olympic Silver Medalist Kayle Browning will be reshooting mulligans for shooters at the Aim for Advocacy Trap Shoot March 4. The shoot benefits the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Saline County.

The Aim for Advocacy Trap Shoot has been moved to March 3 at Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex, 2800 Graham Rd., Jacksonville.

