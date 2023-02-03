The Aim for Advocacy Trap Shoot has been moved to March 3 at Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex, 2800 Graham Rd., Jacksonville.
Registration is at 8 a.m. The shoot kicks off at 9 a.m.
"It is a trap shoot that benefits Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center," said Development Coordinator Holly Heer.
This event raises funds for the Saline County location of CAMCAC.
This will be the first time they have held the trap shoot, but Heer plans to make it a yearly event.
The trap shoot was originally scheduled for October of 2022, but weather forced it to reschedule.
Heer said that turned out to be a blessing in disguise.
With the new date, the event moved to the Shooting Sports Complex, which will allow them to include more teams. She believes it will be run more smoothly in the new location.
The change she is most excited about is the addition of Olympic Medalist Kayle Browning. She is from Conway and won a silver in the Tokyo Olympics. She heard about the trap shoot and wanted to support CAMCAC's mission.
CAMCAC will sell mulligans and Browning will reshoot the shot.
Browning has been shooting since she was 8-years-old with her dad, who is also a clay shooter.
She made the All-American Team at 12 years old. The next year, she went to Junior Olympic Development Camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she decided to take up international trap.
She was selected to the Shotgun Junior Olympic Team in 2007. That same year, she won the bronze medal in National Junior Olympic Championships.
Browning has won many national and international awards.
She is also a shooting skills coach.
Heer said trap is a sport where participants shoot clay pigeons. They will play in teams of 5. Each shooter will take turns.
Heer said the event is open to anyone who is interested. She would love to have a female team. She said the event is great for hunters, law enforcement and anyone interested in a different type of event. It can even be used for team building.
While participants are encouraged to bring their own gun, there will be a limited number of guns on site for participants to use. Heer said they do not want not having a gun to stop someone from taking part.
There will be two rounds of 25 shots per round. Rounds will be provided by CAMCAC.
The event's biggest sponsor is Wayne Post, of Century 21. Those wishing to sponsor or sign up for the event can visit the event page on Facebook or www.mercyhealthfoundation.net/CAMCACTrapShoot.
Heer said she does not think Jacksonville is too far to drive for the event, pointing out many people drive for hours to get to hunting sites. She said the event benefits the Saline County center.
CAMCAC is an organization that brings together law enforcement so that children who have been abused or neglected only have to share their story once. It is a child-friendly environment with a trained forensic interviewer speaking to the child.
CAMCAC also does forensic exams and offers counseling to the children it works with until they are 18. All its services are free to the child and their family.
The Saline County location opened in 2018. This fundraiser helps them continue serving children.
Ben E Keith will provide the lunch for participants.
The cost is $100 per shooter or $500 for a team of five.
Heer encourages people in the community to sign up and give trap shoot a try.
"It is something different and a fun way to get out of the office," Heer said. "It supports a wonderful organization in the community."