Little orphan "Annie" will sing her heart out next month in the Young Players’ production of the popular musical at the Historic Royal Theatre in Downtown Benton sponsored by Everett Buick GMC and performed by Young Players.
The performances are set for March 9 through 12. On March 9,10 and 11, the show will begin at 7 p.m. On March 11 and 12, there will be 2 p.m. matinees.
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book by Thomas Meehan, and score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie Jr.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
"Annie, Jr.," as are all Music Theatre International's "Broadway Junior" productions, is designed for younger performers through condensed, author-approved versions of classic musicals. The music is written in keys appropriate for developing voices, and all shows can be expanded to accommodate as many performers as can fit on the stage.
The play will be directed by Lauren Lisowe with student director Braden Lisowe. The music director is Heidi McCartney with student music director Reagan McCartney. Choreography is by Amelia Lisowe. Lauren Lisowe will also be in charge of costume design. Scenic design is by Angie Neufer. Bonnie Mainsen is the stage manager and Seth Nuss is the student stage manager. Lighting design is by Tanner Oglesby. The producers for the show are Lauren Lisowe and Daphne Shoppach.
This show is designated as assigned seating. Those planning to attend must check their seating assignment before completing their purchase. All tickets are assigned seating and must be chosen in Ticketleap by instructions.
For accessible seating or special needs seating, email trtboxoffice@gmail.com or call 501.315.5483.
Ticket prices are $18 for general; $15 for seniors 60 and older, members of the military and college students with valid ID; $8 for students in grades 12th and below. Tickets may be purchased at https://TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com. Selecting a seat can be done on the desktop version. The mobile version randomly assigns seats.
The box office will open at 6 p.m. on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 to 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1 p.m. on matinee days.
The Royal recommends purchasing tickets in advance. Tickets cannot be guaranteed at the door.
Face masks are recommended for patrons not vaccinated.
The cast for "Annie" is :
• Stella Peters as Annie.
• Reagan McCartney as Daddy Warbucks.
• Spencer Steward and Emma Hicks as Miss Hannigan.
• Maggie Kennedy as Grace.
• Augustus Haggard as Rooster.
• Addie Maisen as Lily.
• Hannah Storment and Callie Crow as Molly.
• Sophie Barker as Duffy.
• Kate Tribble as Tessie.
• Libby Rawn as July.
• Amelia Lisowe as Pepper.
• Abbie Grace Neufer as Kate.
• Zoey Jones as President Roosevelt.
• Alexandrea Haggard as apple seller.
• Sarah Nuss as Officer Ward (swing).
• Allison Jones as usherette.
• Spencer Forga as dogcatcher
• Aubrey Nelson as Mrs. Greer/NYC Star.
• Brayden Armstrong as Bundles.
• Lawsynn Swanner as Mrs. Pugh.
• Frankie Goldman as Annette (Dance Captain).
• Charles Wright as Drake.
• Lucy Farmer as Bert Healy.
• Katie Morris as Sandy
• Lizzie Glover understudy for Annie
Skylar Fairley, Dawson Claire Jones, Macy McGinty, Emma Leek, Lizzie Glover are featured orphans.
• Elaine Fose, Caroline Hartsell, Klaire Kilburn, Avery Thornton, Pilar Primm, Scarlett Pekron, Mary Haslauer, Haddie Hinson and Joel Storment are ensemble.