The Saline County Striders will hold its 24th Arkansas Runner 2M June 11 with a start and finish at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County Riverside location.
The proceeds from the run will benefit the Clubs.
"(The run) is a fast flat two mile race for all abilities and age groups," said Race Director Chris Hall, adding it is a great way to encourage people to be active.
He said it is a different type of race than a 5K. It is one more people feel they can accomplish.
Registration the day of the race starts at 6:30 a.m. with the run kicking off at 7:30 a.m.
Over four years the event has benefited the Clubs, it has raised $14,000.
"It is a perfect partnership because it gives kids a safe place to be after school that is healthy and happy," Hall said of the Clubs.
Participants will get T-shirts and there will be awards for the top finishers in each age group.
All participants will get Italian ice at the end of the run.
The cost for those age 14 and younger is $10 to take part in the race. Adults who register in advance can pay $20 online or $25 the day of the race.
There is a family maximum of $50.
Online registration is at www.runsignup.com/Race/AR/Benton/ArkansasRunner2M. The last day to sign up is June 9.