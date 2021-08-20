Thanks to the quick heroic actions of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer, a little girl who was choking during a baseball game was saved.
Lt. Adam Baker, Saline County native, was at Bishop Park for a baseball game when he heard a young girl, Alexandria Scott, start to scream out.
He said he looked over and saw the young girl spitting out water and pointing to her water bottle, which he noticed was missing it’s bottle cap. Alexandria had gotten the water bottle cap stuck in her throat and was choking.
“All of that happened within about 10 seconds,” Baker said.
It was then, he realized help was needed.
Immediately, he ran over to Alexandria and performed the Heimlich maneuver and was able dislodge the bottle cap from her throat, Baker explained.
The Arkansas Wildlife Officer motto is “wildlife officers are the best, when situations are their worst” and Baker took that motto to heart when he potentially saved a life by being so quick to respond to the situation.
Medical personnel was called and arrived to evaluate the situation. They were able to determine no further medical attention was needed.
Alexandria's mother, Rebecca Scott, said she is extremely thankful for Baker's presence at the game.
“We are so thankful for Adam’s presence and help that day. Thankful to still have Alexandria here with us today. Without Adam’s quick response time, I don’t know if she would be,” Scott said.
Baker lives in Alexander with his family. Before working for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, he served the public as a police officer and firefighter.