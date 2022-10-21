Many ideas and theories surround the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr. Nov. 22, 1963.
Author Jeff Meek will speak on his second book on the topic "Manipulation of Lee Harvey Oswald and the Cover-Up That Followed" at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Saline County Library Benton location.
"Almost six decades later, there is still high interest in the case," Community Librarian Alan Robinette said.
Robinette said the library has worked to bring in authors for talks on topics that the community is interested in.
He hopes this author talk will draw a diverse crowd of people.
Meek is the former managing editor of the Hot Springs Village Voice.
He became interested in the JFK assassination March 6, 1975, while watching "Goodnight America" with Geraldo Rivera. He actually tuned in because actress Raquel Welch was supposed to be on.
That episode was the first time the Zapruder film was shown.
"I was pretty surprised by what I saw," Meek said.
The next program was devoted entirely to the assassination.
Meek started reading up on the topic. He researched the documents cited in the footnotes of the books he read. He dug into the story.
He found himself nine months later in Dallas with investigator Mary Ferrell, who a year later encouraged him to write his first book, "The Lone Gunman?"
He found an agent who insisted he include information from the 9,600 documents that had just been released. Because he could not afford to pay 10 cents a page at the time, the book sat in a box until 2019 when he self-published it.
During the time between, he published a book on stories of World War II veterans.
During the pandemic, he moved to Texas and he was bored. He contacted a publisher to see if they were interested in a book about what he thought happened. He meant to write 25 pages. It ended up being close to 200 pages.
Meek is a graduate of Western Illinois University. He became a teacher and spent the last 15 years of his teaching career as an athletic director.
After he retired in 2005, he decided to move to Hot Springs Village to fish.
He had gotten involved with veterans because his son was a marine. He and his wife became interested in what their own fathers did during World War II.
He interviewed close to 400 veterans between 2007 and 2019. Of those, he included 75 in his book "They Answered the Call."
He asked the editor of the Hot Springs Village Voice if he could write a column about veterans for the Voice. He eventually had a frequent column on veterans.
He was hired as a proof reader and then a part-time staff writer and then staff writer then senior staff writer before becoming managing editor.
He got away from digging into the assassination for a long time. He would still buy books.
A friend had a machine to convert cassettes to CDs. He used the machine to change over 300 hours of program recordings to 60 four hour CDs. As he heard a name, he would Google it.
He interviewed Mike Howard, a secret service agent, in 2018 for a four part series of articles.
He talked to the managing editor of the Voice at that time, Jennifer Allen. They decided to do a magazine in remembrance of the assassination for the 55th anniversary.
When he started his second book, he reconnected with other assassination researchers.
He has spoken with many people connected to the case. He has been to all the sites associated with it. He has given talks.
He recently stumbled on new information from the daughter of an FBI agent who worked in the lab that examined the clothing and bullets. He found a document that he claims shows the single bullet theory is not possible.
Meek believes all these years later, no one has the whole story of what happened. He believes there was a cover up.
He said his book is well presented and well documented.
He thinks that if more people get interested in the topic, more information will become available.
The next document release is in December and he hopes to see it be the full remaining unredacted documents.
Meek will be selling his books before and after the talk.
There is no registration required to attend.
Robinette encourages the community to come out and learn more about Meek's book.