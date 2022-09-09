This year's Faithful to the Fatherless banquet, benefiting Second Chance Youth Ranch, will raise funds for new homes for teens in foster care who are pregnant.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Benton Event Center. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
"This is our annual banquet to celebrate everything that has gone on this past year at Second Chance and raise funds for projects for the following year," said Director Rachel Hubbard.
Last year, the funds raised were used to renovate homes on Second Chance's Campus. Hubbard said they want the homes to be as nice as possible for the children who live there.
Some of the accomplishments they plan to share include expanding homes in the community and across Central Arkansas.
"That is a big celebration for us," Hubbard said.
The meal for the banquet will be a Mediterranean brisket catered by Vibrant Occasions.
After the meal, Second Chance will share its new video, which will be a dramatized look at the life of a foster child. Hubbard said it is powerful.
After the video, they plan to have speakers share about Second Chance's Mission. Founder Perry Black and Hubbard will both speak.
Radio personality Lisa Fisher will once again be the emcee for the event.
During the banquet, the updated Foster Care Museum will debut before it goes on permanent display in Little Rock. Hubbard explained it is a collection of authentic items from children in foster care, their families and foster families that tell the story of a meaningful experience.
Dress for the event is dressy business attire.
It is limited to adults only because of limited seating. Hubbard said it is also because the content of the evening is emotional.
Hubbard said each year they kick off fundraising before the banquet. They seek sponsors for the event. They are hoping to raise $300,000 before the banquet and $200,000 during the banquet.
Second Chance has already begun work on two homes — one in Benton and one in Bryant — which the funds will be used for.
Hubbard said the homes are in response to the recent Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion illegal in Arkansas. They felt they needed to do something to support young girls in foster care who find themselves pregnant and having to keep their baby. These homes will be a safe place for them. If the girl has siblings in the foster system, they will also stay in the homes because they never want to separate siblings.
The event is free to attend. There will be an opportunity to donate.
Anyone wishing to attend must RSVP by Oct. 4 by emailing office@2cyr.org.