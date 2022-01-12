Bauxite School District shared the following message to its Facebook page on Wednesday.
Bauxite families, we will remain open for onsite instruction as long as possible; however, due to the large number of positive cases and quarantined teachers and students, we have decided to excuse student absences through Tuesday, Jan. 18, giving parents the option to choose what is best for their family. We have a high number of staff out, and many classes are being combined in the auditorium or other classrooms due to the lack of substitute teachers. This is not the educational environment we want to provide. If you choose to allow your students to stay home, they will be required to make up assignments. Secondary students (grades 6-12) will have Google Classroom assignments, and elementary students (grades K-5) will receive further instruction from their classroom teachers. We hope this wave passes quickly, and we are able to return to normal soon.