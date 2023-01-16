The community came together on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The events were organized by a partnership of the Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association, Benton School District, Central Arkansas Development Council, the city of Benton, Everett Buick GMC, First Baptist Church, First Security Bank, Ralph Bunche CDC, The Saline Courier and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Alpha Alpha Rho Omega Chapter.
"We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will all perish together as fools," is quote by King used for this year's theme, "Learning and Living Together."
The day started with a prayer breakfast at First Baptist Church Benton.
Elder Samuel Brazzell, of Elect Temple Church of God in Christ, gave the "Reflections on Dr. King Jr."
"We stand on the shoulders of these great pillars of the Civil Rights Movement," he said, adding today people are continuing the work they began.
He told the crowd they must apply King's dream to envision the future.
He talked about the need for unity and compassion. He encouraged everyone to do their part.
As he reflected, he said its important to look forward.
Brazzell said to look for opportunities to do the work. He encouraged people to work together.
Newly elected Saline County Judge Matt Brumley gave the 10-minute challenge.
"(King) lived 39 years chasing after the cross," Brumley said, before giving highlights of King's life and his mission.
He emphasized King only asked for equality, not to be greater, yet people attacked him for it.
He said many important people in history have spoken truth from a jail cell. King used his time in prison to pen "The Letter From Birmingham Jail."
Brumley said King went from the high of giving the "I Have a Dream" speech to giving the eulogy of four girls who were killed in a church bombing a few weeks later.
King defended the use of nonviolence and even up to the day before his own death said he was not afraid to speak the truth.
"He was a victor of what God used him for," Brumley said.
Four students from Benton School District read the "Letter From Birmingham Jail" — Camilla Givens, Benton High School, Shara Stamps, Benton Jr. High, Javeion Lewis, Benton Jr. High, and Blake Covert, Benton High School.
Different members of the community gave prayers. Sandy Kuroski prayed for community followed by Principal Dondre Harris praying for schools. Patricia Ealy prayed for military and Saline County Library Director Patty Hector prayed for justice. Linda Smith prayed for the nation and First United Methodist Church Pastor Keith Dodson prayed for unity.
Kenneth Newburn gave a vocal performance.
Benton Mayor Tom Farmer read a proclamation from the city for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Evelyn Reed read out the winners of the Ralph Bunche Service Awards while Farmer presented them. This year's awards went to The Benton School District, Recycle Saline, The Saline Courier and Dr. Robin Freeman.
Farmer gave the closing remarks. He encouraged those in attendance to take the words they heard to hear, not for just a day, but all year.
"It is about 365 days a year," he said.
He said not to just talk about community service, but to get out and do it.
After the breakfast, volunteers gathered at Ralph Bunche Park for the annual community trash pick up.
Members of the AKAs collected donations to take to Alcoa Pines Nursing Home.
Festivities continued with the annual MLK Day parade. Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell served at the grand marshal.
The celebrations ended with the Great Gathering on the Saline County Courthouse Lawn with Farmer speaking.
The organizers also held a MLK Day Essay Contest. The Saline Courier will be judging entries. The winners will be announced.