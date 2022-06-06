The founder of Birch Tree Communities Inc. has left a legacy in not only Saline County, but across Arkansas of helping others.
Tucker Steinmetz died May 26, 2022, at the age of 81 after a life that touched many and made a outsized impact.
"People really cared for Tucker, even people who didn't really even know him," said Steinmetz's friend of over 42 years Sam Taggart.
He was born in 1941 in Fort Smith. His father was type setter and his mother was a registered nurse.
The family lived in Mulberry, followed by Greenville, Mississippi and then Little Rock where Steinmetz grew up and went to school.
"He was a very talkative man," Taggart said.
That trait got him in trouble in school, until he met Mrs. Hale who saw something in him others did not see.
Steinmetz did not start off in mental health. Taggart said he had a few other careers before going down that path.
When he went to Hendrix College, he was going to be a Methodist minister. He took time off from college to teach English to children who came across the border in El Paso, Texas before returning to finish his degree. He served as a substitute pastor for a short time before switching careers to become a journalist. He worked for the Pine Bluff Commercial. His first job was covering Friday night football games.
He later worked for the Democrat, the Gazette and even the Philadelphia Enquirer.
When he returned to Arkansas, he also returned to the Gazette where he was known for investigative reports, including on prisons, the secretary of state and the Elaine Massacre.
Eventually, he burned out on that career and decided to pursue social work at UA Little Rock. From there he went to the Saline County Counseling Center, where he met Taggart when Taggart was looking for someone who could help him with mental health patients.
Eventually, Steinmetz opened his own practice in Taggart's office. He did that for a few years before going to help his wife with her business, Delightful Dimensions, for a few years.
Steinmetz was hired by Bill Clinton to write a book that came out the day Clinton declared he was running for president.
Steinmetz started Birch Tree Communities in 1989 in answer to a need because changing laws no longer allowed those with severe mental health issues to be kept in nursing homes. Birch Tree was founded on the campus of what was then known as the Benton Service Center, now Arkansas Health Center. The name came from the fact each wing was named for a tree.
When a solution for where to house those who could not be in nursing homes was needed, Steinmetz was asked to run it, though there was no funding. They decided to create a non-profit organization.
Steinmetz used his connections at the Gazette to put pressure on on the Arkansas Department of Mental Health to get a $150,000 grant to keep the organization going until Medicaid started paying.
Taggart said Birch filled an important need in the community.
Eventually, Birch spread to locations across the state of Arkansas.
When there was a need for Birch or a member, Steinmetz sought to fill it.
"Tucker was one of those people who never said no," Taggart said.
He was close to his patients and pushed patient centered care with members being part of the decisions made for their care.
They always sought to get their members to the least restrictive environment.
When a woman named Betty who had spent almost her entire life in care wanted to move "to town," Steinmetz made it happen.
Eventually, they added a member of the Birch Tree team whose job it was to find real estate to keep finding places for members who wanted to live on their own.
Taggart said even if those who moved to less restrictive environments had to take a step back, Birch never saw it as failure. They still just continue moving forward.
Taggart said Steinmetz was an innovator in using telehealth as soon as technology was available to make it possible in the mid-1990s. They could have one therapist in a single location see members all over the state.
During his life, Steinmetz was married twice. His first wife was named Maureen Leverett. They had two children, David Steinmetz and Lisa Dubose. His second wife was named Ann Childress. He had three step-children, Walt, Allen and Benton Childress.
At the age of 61, he came out as gay. Taggart said he was very open about it.
Taggart joked that Steinmetz "failed retirement." He started trying to in 2004-05.
"Tucker couldn't stay away," Taggart said.
Taggart said Steinmetz was always looking for adventure. He loved to travel. He was always ready to go when anyone suggested a trip. Steinmetz often traveled with Taggart and his wife and friends.
Steinmetz was in one of the the first productions of the Royal Players.
"We was a wonderful actor," Taggart said.
The pair performed in several shows together.
Steinmetz got involved with the Weekend Theater in Little Rock while living there.
He also did voiceovers for advertisements.
For a few years, Steinmetz lived in Evansville, Illinois, outside Chicago, until he started to get sick and Taggart convinced him to return to Arkansas. He moved to Conway to live close to His daughter and family.
During the 90s, Steinmetz became a runner training to run the Pike's Peak Marathon with Taggart and his wife.
When he returned to Arkansas he had two things he wanted to do — dance at his granddaughter's wedding and run a 5K. He did both.
Since 1980, Taggart and Steinmetz have been part of a group who ate lunch together every day. It started with the two of them just to get out of the office. There were others eating at the same place so they formed a group. Members have come and gone, but they have been meeting for decades.
Many people in the community know about the group, that now eats at Blue Heaven.
Steinmetz legacy lives on in his family, his friends and the organization that has made a difference in the lives of those living with mental illness and their families.
"Tucker had a booming voice and contagious laugh," said Christie Owen, chief clinical officer at Birch and a longtime friend of Steinmetz. "His presence was felt when he walked into a room and he challenged you to be a better person. He was fierce in advocating for persons living with mental illness and believed that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and demanded it. He inspired me and helped me the person I am today. He loved people, believed in recovery and he definitely made the world a better place."