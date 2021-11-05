Officers with the Benton Police Department are currently investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday near Tyndall Park.
Officers responded to the area of Tyndall Park near Benton High School around 1 p.m. Thursday following reports of multiple shots fired. Surrounding schools were placed on a brief lockdown as a precaution, according to a news release.
Upon further investigation, detectives determined the incident to be isolated in nature, involving a nearby residence; no injuries resulted.
Avreail Simmons, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault, theft by receiving and discharge of a firearm in city limits.
A second suspect allegedly fled the area following the incident traveling away from the school.
The investigation remains ongoing and more charges may follow.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.
Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.cityprotect.com.
Please reference incident number 2021-05856.