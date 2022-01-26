The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found Monday near Fairhaven Road in Saline County.
It belongs to Jennifer Keenzel, 48, of Sheridan. She is a white female.
Deputies responded to the 28000 block of Fairhaven Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday where the body was found. It had no ID and was sent to the state crime lab.
It was identified through prints and the family has been notified.
The cause of death has not been determined.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Harrison at 501-303-5648.