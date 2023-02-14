As part of the Mid-Ark Regional Library System, the Saline County Library now has access to a bookmobile it can use to bring library resources to those who may not have easy access to the two brick and mortar locations.
Bookmobile brings library to East End
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
