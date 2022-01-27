The Bryant Police Department has arrested on person in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Best Value Inn on Commerce Street.
Kecia Lindsey, 24, has been charged with attempted capital murder and is being held at the Saline County Detention Center.
Thursday morning 911 received a call of a subject being shot in one of the rooms at the inn. The suspect in the case turned herself in a short time later at the Bryant Police Department.
This is an active investigation at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.