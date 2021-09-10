Bryant School District released a statement on Friday addressing rumors that were circulating about Bryant High School.
"Administrators have been made aware of rumors of gun violence at Bryant High School. We understand parents are very concerned. We take all matters of safety very seriously," the statement said.
School Resource Officers and the Bryant Police Department have been investigating. There has been no evidence to support the rumors.
The district said the rumors alleged two individuals were coming to the school to do harm. One of those individuals does not attend BHS, but is in class in another district. The other student named is at school and has been searched.
"Law enforcement has determined the threat is not credible. As a matter of precaution, BHS will have additional security personnel at lunch and on campus the remainder of the day," the district said.