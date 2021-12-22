Bryant Animal Control officers are asking for the public's assistance in identifying or locating a dog involved in a bite incident that occurred Monday at a location on Pine Circle in Bryant.
At approximately 8 p.m., a juvenile was outside their home and was bitten by a large dark-colored dog that was loose in the area. No other information is available at this time, according to officers.
Anyone who has knowledge of this dog or this incident is asked to contact Bryant Animal Control at 501-943-0489. A message can be left 24 hours a day.
For more information or questions contact Tricia Power at tpower@cityofbryant.com.