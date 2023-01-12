The Bryant Board of Zoning met to discuss a variance, followed by a meeting of the Planning Commission on Monday.
The BZA last met in October of 2021. The members approved a variance on a rear set back of the lot at 2501 Daisy Cove.
Community Development Director Truett Smith said the zone where the home is located requires a 25-foot setback. The applicants were asking for a setback of eight and half feet.
The homeowners have begun construction on a covered back porch where a patio already existed. They learned they were violating the code when they received a letter.
Scott Lucas, of Scott Lucas Construction, said the owners believed they were outside of city limits. Smith said this is a common mistake.
The space is not heated or cooled.
The original house was built to meet the code, but was close.
Brady Ring, a neighbor, said he believes it adds to the house and he likes it better than what many people have in their backyards.
"I am completely for it," he said.
The planning commission held a public hearing to rezone 2303 and 2209 Ridgecrest.
Smith said the property is part of the Lowe's Development so there are many restrictions what it can be used for, including residential use. Currently, it is zoned residential and the owners asked to change it to commercial.
None of the commissioners or staff could understand why the property was zoned residential in the first place.
The commission discussed the flood plain and flood way which take up a large portion of the property. The developer will have to keep away from the flood way.
Rebecca Bryant, who lives on the corner of Ridgecrest, expressed concerns that development would make flooding worse. The commission told her the developer would have to go through the process to ensure they did not.
She was also concerned about Ridgecrest being a small street.
Jonathan Hope, of Hope Consulting, said the developers have not determine what they will build.
The rezoning was approved.
The commission also approved a replat of lots 10 through 13 of Sherwood Park Subdivision. They want to combine lots 10 and 11 and lots 12 and 13 into two lots. City Planner Colton Leonard said the homes on two of the lots are over the current property lines.
The Development Review Committee recommended approval contingent on adding a 10 foot easement along the front of the lots. The commission approved it with the contingency.
Smith went over two changes to the proposed City of Bryant Sign Code from the last discussion.
An illustration was added to show how the city will measure signs.
He also a way to measure brightness for changeable copy signs.
Smith said the goal of the new sign code is to require less variances and allow for quicker approvals.
The code will go before the City Council.
All meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.